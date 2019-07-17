Walmart offers the KidKraft Kids' Outdoor Wooden Double Chaise Lounger with Cup Holder in Oatmeal for $84.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
- Amazon charges the same.
- for ages 3+
- measures 36.5" x 33.4" x 35.1"
- Model: 00534
-
Published 44 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Amazon offers the Lil Rinser by Splash Guard Kids' Bath Visor in Pink or Yellow for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now
- designed to keep soap and water out of kids' eyes
TTH-US via Amazon offers the Duiwoim Kids' GPS Smartwatch in Pink for $58.98. Coupon code "MCFF48V8" cuts the price to $50.13. With free shipping, that's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- IP67 waterproof rating
- 2-way communication
- SOS key
- camera
- flashlight
Amazon offers four Babyganics Face, Hand, and Baby Wipes 100-Packs (400 total) for $13.59. Clip the on-page coupon and check out via Subscribe & Save to cut the price to $7.47. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $6 below what you'd pay for this quantity in-store locally. Buy Now
- The 8 Babyganics Face, Hand, and Baby Wipes 100-Packs (800 total) is available for $12.51 via the 40% clippable coupon and Subscribe & Save.
- They are free from alcohol, parabens, sulfates, phthalates, artificial dyes, and fragrances.
Beno via Amazon offers the Yoweenton Unicorn Stuffed Animal Toy Storage in Pink for $24.94. Coupon code "PXVMQT7P" cuts that to $17.96. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $12 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- doubles as a bean bag chair
- measures 24" x 24"
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Event. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 79% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, and Perry Ellis. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
Walmart offers this Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack for $16.46. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Walmart offers the KidKraft Ainsley Wooden Swing Set for $269 with free shipping. That's $10 under our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $76. Buy Now
- high-rail wave slide
- two belt swings
- rock wall
- chalk wall tarp
- Model: SW-F24145
Walmart offers the KidKraft Super Model Wooden Dollhouse for $49.99 with free shipping. That's $90 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- features 11 pieces of furniture
- measures 33" x 14" x 47"
- Model: 65849
Sign In or Register