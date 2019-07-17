Walmart offers the Keurig K35 K-Compact Single-Serve Coffee Maker in Moonlight Grey for $49.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last October, $9 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Smart Start
- brew 6-, 8-, or 10-oz. cups
- 36-oz. removable water reservoir
- removable drip tray
- Model: K35
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Walmart offers the Instant Vortex Plus 10-Quart 7-in-1 Air Fryer Oven for $99 with free shipping. That's $21 off this brand-new appliance from the makers of the Instant Pot. Buy Now
- 7 built in programs, including air fry, bake, broil, and dehydrate
- rotisserie-style rotating function
- includes drip pan, two cooking trays, rotisserie spit and forks
- Model: 140-3000-01
Walmart offers the Aroma 8-Cup Rice Cooker and Food Steamer for $12.04. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $13 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- prepares 2 to 8 cups of cooked rice
- steams food while rice cooks below
- 1-touch operation
- includes steam tray, removable inner lid, measuring cup, and serving spatula
- Model: ARC-614BP
Walmart offers the Frigidaire Portable Retro 6-Can Mini Fridge in several colors (Crimson Red pictured) for $29. Opt for in-store pickup (where available) to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
- Home Depot offers it in Red for the same price via in-store pickup
- holds 6 cans or 4 liters
- measures 10" x 7" x 10.5"
- Model: EFMIS129
WowItIsCool offers the Cook@Home Breakfast Electric Sandwich / Hamburger Maker for $18.96 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
- non-stick coating
- makes sandwiches w/ English muffins, biscuits, small bagels, and more
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Event. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 79% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, and Perry Ellis. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays 15-lb. Weighted Throw Blanket w/Removable Cover in Ivory or Gray for $26.24. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $37 off list and the lowest price we've ever seen for a 15-lb. weighted blanket. Buy Now
- measures 48" x 72"
- machine-washable cover
Amazon offers the Keurig 2.0 32-oz. Thermal Carafe in Silver for $12.98 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now
- You can save an extra 53 cents by choosing free no-rush shipping
- double-wall stainless steel construction
- 4-cup capacity (32-oz.)
- Model: 119352
Sign In or Register