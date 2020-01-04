Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Keurig K-Cafe Single Serve Coffee, Latte & Cappuccino Maker
$100 $200
free shipping

That's $100 off, tied with our Prime Day mention, and within a buck of its best-ever price. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
  • Amazon matches this price.
  • programmable auto-off
  • four cup sizes
  • dishwasher safe
  • Model: 5000201735
