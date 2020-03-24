Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Keter Unity XL Outdoor 78-Gallon Storage Table and Prep Station
$126 $197
That's the lowest price we could find by a buck, although most retailers charge $150 or more. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Available at this price in Brown
  • measures 53" x 20" x 35"
  • 78 gallon storage capacity: 54 gallons sealed and 24 gallons open storage
  • stainless steel top
  • 2 side bars for paper towel or hook holder with 4 hook hangers
  • Model: 229369
