Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Keter Folding Table Work Bench
$60 $110
free shipping

That's a buck under our expired mention from five days ago, a low by $24, and the best we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 1,000-lb. capacity
  • 2 12" clamps
  • quick opening system
  • heavy-duty resin w/ aluminum legs
  • Model: 197283
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Tool Storage & Organization Walmart Keter
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register