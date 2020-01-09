Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 11 mins ago
Keter Folding Table Work Bench
$57 $64
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $23 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Amazon matches
Features
  • 1,000-lb. capacity
  • two 12" clamps
  • quick opening system
  • heavy-duty resin w/ aluminum legs
  • Model: 197283
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 11 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Tools & Hardware Walmart Keter
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register