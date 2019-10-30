New
Sears · 33 mins ago
Kenmore Elite 24" Built-In Dishwasher
$600 $1,340
free shipping

That's $740 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Sears

Features
  • available in White
  • 360° PowerWash technology
  • SmartDry technology
  • UltraWash HE wash system
  • rotating spray jets
  • Model: 14752
↑ less
Buy from Sears
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 33 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Dishwashers Sears Kenmore
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register