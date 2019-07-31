New
Kenmore 41262 4.5-Cu. Ft. Front-Load Washer
$550 $1,060
Sears offers the Kenmore 41262 4.5-Cubic Foot Front-Load Washer in White for $599.99. Coupon code "KENMORE50" cuts that to $549.99. With free shipping, that's $510 off list and the lowest price we could find.

  • For Shop Your Way Rewards members, it includes $30 cash back in SYWR points. The points are awarded via two $15 weekly installments, and each installment must be redeemed within 7 days. (You don't get all the points at once.)
  • Basic hook-up is included with free delivery.
  • delayed start
  • six cycle options
  • five water temperature options
  • Model: 41262
