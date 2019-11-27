Open Offer in New Tab
Sears · 1 hr ago
Kenmore 4.5-Cu. Ft. Front-Load Washer w/ Steam & Accela Wash
$650 $700
free shipping

That's $650 off list and only $25 more than you'd pay floor model/damaged unit. Buy Now at Sears

  • Use coupon code "KENMORE50" to get this price.
Features
  • SmartMotion technology
  • detergent dispenser
  • steam & Accela wash
  • Model: 41302
  • Code "KENMORE50"
  • Published 6 hr ago
    Verified 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
