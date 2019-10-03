New
Sears · 48 mins ago
Kenmore 4.5-Cu. Ft. Front-Load Washer
$550 $1,060
free shipping

That's $510 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Sears

Tips
  • Basic hook-up is included
Features
  • delayed start
  • six cycle options
  • five water temperature options
  • Model: 41262
↑ less
Buy from Sears
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 48 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Washers / Washing Machines Sears Kenmore
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register