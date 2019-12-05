Open Offer in New Tab
Sears
Kenmore 26.1-Cu. Ft. Stainless Steel French Door Refrigerator w/ Ice Maker
$850 $1,940
free shipping

That's $1,090 off list and the lowest price we've seen for a Kenmore stainless steel French door refrigerator of any size.

  Use coupon code "KENMORE50" to get this deal.
  It's also available in Black or White at this price.
  • dual evaporator cools the refrigerator and freezer separately
  • full-width gourmet pantry drawer & 2 humidity-controlled crisper drawers
  • gallon-sized door bins
  • adjustable shelves
  • fingerprint-resistant finish
  • Model: 73025
