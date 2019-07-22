New
Kenmore 25-Cubic Foot Side-by-Side Refrigerator
$850 $1,470
Sears offers the Kenmore 25-Cubic Foot Side-by-Side Refrigerator in Stainless Steel for $899.99. Coupon code "KENMORE50" cuts that to $849.99. With free shipping, that's $620 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

  • For Shop Your Way Rewards members, it includes $150 cash back in SYWR points. The points are awarded via ten $15 weekly installments, and each installment must be redeemed within 7 days. (You don't get all the points at once.)
  • gallon door storage
  • ice and water dispenser
  • humidity controlled crisper bin
  • Model: 50043
  • Code "KENMORE50"
