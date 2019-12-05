Open Offer in New Tab
Sears · 48 mins ago
Kenmore 21-Cu. Ft. Top-Freezer Stainless Steel Refrigerator
$550 $1,000
free shipping

That's a savings of $450 off of list price. Buy Now at Sears

Tips
  • Use coupon code "KENMORE50" to get this price.
  • It's also available in Black or White for $449.99 via the same coupon.
  • Basic hookup is included with delivery.
Features
  • LED lighting
  • crisper drawers
  • frost-free design
  • fingerprint-resistant surface
  • Model: 61205
  • Code "KENMORE50"
