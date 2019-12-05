Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Sears · 22 mins ago
Kenmore 21-Cu. Ft. Top-Freezer Energy Star Refrigerator
$500 $550
free shipping

That's $500 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Sears

Tips
  • Use coupon code "KENMORE50" to get this price.
  • Basic hookup is included with delivery.
Features
  • LED lighting
  • crisper drawers
  • frost-free design
  • gallon door storage
  • available in Black or White
  • Model: 61219
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "KENMORE50"
  • Published 22 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Refrigerators & Freezers Sears Kenmore
Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register