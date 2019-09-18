New
Sears · 1 hr ago
Kenmore 18-cu. ft Top-Freezer Refrigerator for
$330 $690
pickup at Sears

That's a savings of $360 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Sears

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup avoid the $69.99 shipping fee.
Features
  • gallon-size door bins
  • enhanced lighting
  • slide-out glass storage shelves
  • hidden condenser coils
  • Model: 60509
↑ less
Buy from Sears
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Refrigerators & Freezers Sears Kenmore
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register