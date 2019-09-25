New
Sears · 15 mins ago
Kenmore 10.7-Cu. Ft. Stainless Steel Refrigerator w/ Controlled Crisper
$380 $750
pickup at Sears

It's $370 off and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Sears

Features
  • 2 adjustable spill-proof tempered glass shelves
  • 3 removable gallon door bins
  • humidity-controlled crisper drawer
  • built-in automatic defrost
  • Model: 76393
↑ less
Buy from Sears
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 15 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Refrigerators & Freezers Sears Kenmore
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register