Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Adorama · 1 hr ago
Kawai ES110 88-Key Portable Digital Piano
$549 $1,049
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $150. Buy Now at Adorama

Tips
  • To get this deal, use code "GIFTS2019".
  • To get it by Christmas, choose UPS Two Business Days Air for about $145.
Features
  • Designed to emulate the response of an acoustic piano.
  • 19 voices (including concert grand, studio grand, and modern piano)
  • Dual and Split playing modes that enable you to play two voices simultaneously for more intricate musical pieces
  • reverb effects for the simulation of various performance spaces
  • built-in lessons
  • integrated speakers
  • adjustable metronome
  • Model: ES110
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "GIFTS2019"
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Musical Instruments Adorama
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register