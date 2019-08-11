New
Karcher Electric 1,700-PSI Power Pressure Washer w/ Hard Surface Cleaner
Lowes offers the Karcher K1710 Electric 1,700-PSI Power Pressure Washer bundled with the Karcher Hard Surface Cleaner for $109 with free shipping. That's $59 under the best price for a comparable bundle elsewhere. Buy Now

Features
  • all-metal hose fittings
  • half-gallon detergent tank
  • three spray nozzles
  • 11" hard surface cleaner attachment
  • 20-foot high pressure hose
  • Model: 1.106-159.0
