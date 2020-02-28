Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 22 mins ago
Jetstream Dual Band 802.11ac WiFi Router
$30 $139
pickup

That's $10 cheaper than our mention from two weeks ago, and the lowest price we could find by $58. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
Features
  • 2.4GHz and 5.0GHz channels
  • a range of up to 3,000 square feet and speeds up to 1,900Mbps
  • Model: ERAC1900
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 22 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Routers Walmart
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register