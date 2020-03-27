Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 22 mins ago
Jetstream AC3000 Ducati Tri-Band WiFi Router
$80 $130
free shipping

That's a savings of $49 and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 800MHz dual-core processor
  • 1GB RAM
  • 4,000-sq. ft. range
  • Gigabit WAN port, 4 Gigabit LAN ports, & USB 3.0
  • Model: ERDR3000
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 22 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Routers Walmart
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register