Walmart · 13 mins ago
JVC 70" 4K LED UHD Roku Smart TV
$544 $900
pickup at Walmart

That's $370 off list and the best price we've ever seen for this model.

Update: The price has increased to $549.99. Opt for in-store pickup to drop the price to $544.44. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 3840x2160 native resolution
  • built-in Roku TV
  • Model: LT-70MAW795
  • Published 22 hr ago
    Verified 45 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
