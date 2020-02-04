Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 21 mins ago
JVC 65" 4K LED UHD Roku Smart TV
$400 $550
free shipping

That's $150 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
  • built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Youtube, Hulu, more)
  • Model: LT-65MAW595
