Walmart · 48 mins ago
JVC 65" 4K LED UHD Roku Smart TV
$380 $550
free shipping

That's $20 below our mention from two weeks ago, $170 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
  • built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Youtube, Hulu, more)
  • Model: LT-65MAW595
  • Published 48 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
LED 65" 4K Smart TV Popularity: 3/5
