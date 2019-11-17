Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 20 mins ago
JVC 55" 4K Flat LED UHD Roku Smart Television
$269 $399
free shipping

It's $28 under our September mention, $130 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 3840 x 2160 (2160p) native resolution
  • built-in Roku TV (with access to Hulu, Netflix, HBO Now, more)
  • Model: LT-55MAW595
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 20 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals TVs Walmart JVC
LED 4K Flat Smart TV
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register