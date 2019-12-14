Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 54 mins ago
JVC 55" 4K Flat LED UHD Roku Smart Television
$260 $399
free shipping

It's $10 under our Black Friday mention, $139 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 3840 x 2160 (4K) native resolution
  • Roku TV (with access to Hulu, Netflix, HBO Now, more)
  • Model: LT-55MAW595
