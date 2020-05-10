Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Ends Today
B&H Photo Video · 42 mins ago
JBL Xtreme 2 Bluetooth Speaker
$170 $250
free shipping

An $80 clippable coupon drops it to the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $60.) Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Tips
  • It's available at this price in Forest Green.
Features
  • IPX7 waterproof rating
  • up to 15 hours of playtime per charge
  • Model: JBLXTREME2
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 10 hr
    Published 42 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Portable Speakers B&H Photo Video JBL
Bluetooth Staff Pick Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register