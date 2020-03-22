Open Offer in New Tab
JBL · 41 mins ago
JBL Studio 290 3-Way Floorstanding Speaker
$240 $600
free shipping

That's $60 under our January mention, $360 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at JBL

Features
  • 38Hz to 22KHz frequency response
  • dual 200mm (8") PolyPlas low-frequency transducers
  • 100mm (4") PolyPlas midrange transducer
  • 25mm (1") CMMD lite high frequency dome
  • Model: STUDIO290BKAM
  • Expires 3/22/2020
    Published 41 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
