JBL · 1 hr ago
JBL Live 100 In-Ear Headphones
$10 $40
free shipping

JBL offers the JBL Live 100 In-Ear Headphones in several colors (Black pictured) for $9.95 with free shipping. Buy Now at JBL

Features
  • 8mm drivers
  • 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
  • tangle-free fabric cable
  • remote and microphone
  • Model: JBLLIVE100BLKAM
  • Expires 11/17/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
