eBay · 37 mins ago
JBL Link View Bluetooth Speaker
$95 $300
free shipping

That's $5 under last week's mention and the best price we could now by $5, although most sellers charge $170 or more. Buy Now at eBay

Features
  • 8" touch screen
  • Google Assistant compatibility
  • 5MP camera
  • 60Hz to 20kHz frequency response
  • Model: JBLLINKVIEWBLKA
  • Published 37 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
