JBL · 1 hr ago
JBL Cinema 610 5.1 Speaker System
$150
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $100. Buy Now at JBL

Features
  • 8" bass reflex 60-watt powered subwoofer
  • 4 voice-matched satellite speakers
  • dedicated center speaker
  • 38Hz to 20kHz frequency response
  • Model: CINEMA610AM
