JBL · 1 hr ago
JBL Arena Sub 100P Speaker
$100 $300
free shipping

That's $200 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at JBL

Features
  • 41Hz to 150Hz frequency response
  • 10" polycellulose woofer with 100-watt RMS digital power amplifier
  • Model: SUB100PBKAM
