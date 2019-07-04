New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Intex Whale Spray Kiddie Swimming Pool
$15 $30
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Intex Whale Spray Kiddie Swimming Pool for $15. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 pickup fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now
  • Academy Sports has it for the same.
  • Holds 53 gallons
  • 79" x 77" x 36" when inflated
  • Model: TV352854
