Walmart · 1 hr ago
$15 $30
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Intex Whale Spray Kiddie Swimming Pool for $15. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 pickup fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now
- Academy Sports has it for the same.
- Holds 53 gallons
- 79" x 77" x 36" when inflated
- Model: TV352854
Walmart · 3 days ago
Intex Kids' 8ft x 18" Snapset Instant Swimming Pool
$19 $25
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Intex Kids' 8-Foot x 18" Snapset Instant Swimming Pool in Deep Sea Blue for $18.97. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
- 539-gallon capacity
- includes repair patch
Amazon · 1 day ago
Thermacell Halo Patio Shield Mosquito Repeller
$23 $35
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Thermacell Halo Patio Shield Mosquito Repeller in White for $22.65 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
- creates 15-foot protection zone
- ZoneCheck visual protection indicator
- includes protective cover, 3 4-hour repellent mats, and one 12-hour fuel cartridge
- Model: MR-D202
Rakuten · 11 hrs ago
BestMassage 10x30ft Gazebo Party Tent w/ 8 Sidewalls
$72 $90
free shipping
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers the BestMassage 10x30-Foot Party Tent in White for $89.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $71.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we could find by $18. Buy Now
- 8.5' tall
- 8 removable sidewalls
- holds up to 50 people
Walmart · 3 days ago
Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Gazebo
$320 $450
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Outdoor Gazebo for $324.91 with free shipping. That's $125 off list, $36 under last year's price, and the best we've seen.
Update: The price has dropped to $320. Buy Now
- It covers a 10-foot by 12-foot area
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Cuisinart 360° Griddle Cooking Center
$197
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $30
Walmart offers the Cuisinart 360° Griddle Cooking Center for $197 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $30. Features include:
- 2 heat zones deliver consistent and even cooking
- stainless lid
- folding side table
- tool hooks and paper towel holder
Walmart · 3 days ago
Walmart July 4th Sale
Over 1,600 items on sale
free shipping w/ $35
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, sports items, furniture, apparel, and more during its July 4th Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or spend $35 or more to bag free shipping. Over 1,600 items are discounted, several of which are at significant lows and/or best-ever prices. Shop Now
Walmart · 6 days ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
free shipping
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart · 14 hrs ago
Burnside Men's Americana Flag Stretch Boardshorts
$3 $17
$6 shipping
Walmart offers the Burnside Men's Americana Flag Stretch Boardshorts for $3 plus $5.99 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now
- Available in sizes 30 to 38
- It ain't free but it does represent freedom
Walmart · 4 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Intex Swimming Pool Floats at Walmart
$10
free shipping w/ $35
Walmart discounts a selection of Intex swimming pool floats to $9.99. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Buy Now
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Intex Pull-Out Chair Inflatable Bed
$28 $47
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Intex Pull-Out Chair Inflatable Bed for $27.67. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
- Amazon charges the same
- 220-lb. capacity
- extends from 30" x 43" x 26" to 87" x 42" x 26"
- Model: 68565EP
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Intex Swim Center Family Lounge Pool
$30 $50
free shipping
Amazon offers the Intex Swim Center Family Lounge Pool in Blue for $29.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $10 less than most stores charge. Buy Now
- drain plug
- repair patch
- two air chambers
- 169-gallon capacity
- measures 88" x 85" x 30"
Amazon · 6 days ago
Intex Inflatable Queen Pull-Out Sofa Bed
$33 $75
free shipping
Amazon offers the Intex Inflatable Queen Pull-Out Sofa Bed for $33.49 with free shipping. That's $5 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find by $3, although most stores charge $55 or more. Buy Now
- measures 76" x 87" x 26"
- extra-wide valve openings
- flocked top, sides, and bottom
Sign In or Register