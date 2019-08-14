- Create an Account or Login
VM Innovations via eBay offers the Intex Queen Inflatable Pull Out Sofa Airbed for $33.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $11 for the bed alone. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Intex Inflatable Empire Chair in assorted colors (Green pictured) for $27.29 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Intex Pull-Out Chair Inflatable Bed for $27.67. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $20.
Update: The price has increased to $28.69. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Intex Classic Downy Twin Air Mattress for $7.97. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen for any Intex air mattress. (It's the best deal we could find today by $9.) Buy Now
Amazon offers the US Pride Furniture Faux Leather Deluxe Stretch Chaise Relaxation and Yoga Chair in Dark Brown for $298.16 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Home Depot takes up to 40% off select home furniture. Choose free in-store pickup where available, although some items receive free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Home Depot offers the Crosley Alexandria Bar with Expandable Storage in Mahogany for $302.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $55 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $115. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Signature Design by Ashley 12" Chime Hybrid Queen Mattress for $199.88 with free shipping. That's $40 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $27 today. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Third-party sellers via eBay take up to 50% off select refurbished and open-box Apple products. Plus, these orders get free shipping. Discounted items include iPhones, iPads, HomePods, AirPods, and Apple Watches. Shop Now
Various eBay sellers take up to to 40% off select Samsung smartphones, smartwatches, and accessories. Plus, most items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Office Depot and Office Max via eBay offers the uni-ball Signo Gel 207 Retractable Gel Pen 4-Pack in Medium Point 0.7mm Black for $2.29. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last September and the lowest price we could find today by $3. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Intex Inflatable Dinosaur Water Play Center for $34.99. Opt for in-store pickup to cut the price to $34.07. That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now
VM Express via Walmart offers the Intex Explorer Pro 200 Raft Boat in Orange for $14.89 with free shipping. (Amazon charges the same with free shipping for Prime members). That's the lowest price we could find by $2.
Update: The price has dropped to $12.99. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Intex Foot Bath for Pool Ladders for $14.64 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by a buck.
Update: The price has increased to $14.81. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Intex Type A Filter Cartridge for Pools 2-Pack for $8.29 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by about $4. Buy Now
