New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Intex Queen Inflatable Pull Out Sofa Airbed
$34 $74
free shipping

VM Innovations via eBay offers the Intex Queen Inflatable Pull Out Sofa Airbed for $33.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $11 for the bed alone. Buy Now

Features
  • Intex air pump included
  • Model: 68566VM
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Home Furniture eBay Intex Corp
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register