Intex Explorer K2 2-Person Inflatable Kayak Set
$45 $60
free shipping

That's $8 under our mention from four days ago and tied as the best price we've seen. (It's a low today by $45.) Buy Now at Walmart

  • Amazon offers it for the same price.
Features
  • 400-lb. capacity
  • removable skeg
  • removable, adjustable seats
  • two 86" oars
  • Model: 68307EP
