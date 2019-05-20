Walmart offers the Intex 120 Bubble Jets 4-Person Octagonal Portable Inflatable Hot Tub for $345 with free shipping. That's $15 under our February mention, the lowest price we could find by $150, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now
Features
  • hard water treatment system
  • insulated cover and thermal ground cover
  • floating chlorine dispenser
  • built-in inflation system
  • includes 2 filter cartridges, test strip, and carry bag
  • Model: 28413WL