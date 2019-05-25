Newegg offers the Intel 512GB 660p Series M.2 PCI-Express 3.0 Solid State Drive for $62.99. Coupon code "EMCTAVY24" drops it to $53.99. With free shipping, that's $6 under our April mention and the lowest price we could find now by $8. Buy Now
Features
  • Sequential read speeds of up to 1,500MB/s
  • sequential write speeds of up to 1,000MB/s
  • M.2 2280 80mm form factor
  • Model: SSDPEKNW512G8X1