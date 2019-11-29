Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Instant Pot Vortex Plus 10-Quart 7-in-1 Air Fryer
$79 $120
free shipping

$41 off and tops a Kohl's Black Friday deal as the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 7 built in programs, including air fry, bake, broil, and dehydrate
  • rotisserie-style rotating function
  • includes drip pan, two cooking trays, rotisserie spit and forks
  • Model: 140-3000-01
