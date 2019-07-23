New
Instant Pot Lux 8-Quart 6-in-1 Programmable Electric Pressure Cooker
$45
free shipping

VIP Outlet via eBay offers the refurbished Instant Pot Lux 8-Quart 6-in-1 Programmable Electric Pressure Cooker for $45 with free shipping. That's $5 under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $34 less than the best deal for a new unit now.) Buy Now

Features
  • 10 program settings
  • Six cooking modes
  • Model: IP-LUX80
