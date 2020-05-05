Open Offer in New Tab
Best Buy · 47 mins ago
Insignia Controller Battery Charging Station for Xbox One S
$15 $20
  • Opt for curbside pickup where available to dodge the $3.99 shipping charge.
Features
  • two charging compartments
  • LEDs display status
  • 2 rechargeable batteries included
  • USB data and power pass-through port
  • Model: NS-GXBOSBCS18
