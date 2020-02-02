Open Offer in New Tab
Best Buy · 49 mins ago
Insignia 6-Quart Multi-Function Pressure Cooker
$30 $60
pickup at Best Buy

That's $32 off and the lowest price we've seen in over a year.

Update: The price has increased to $29.99. Buy Now at Best Buy

  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $11.99 shipping charge.
  • 1,000-watt
  • keep-warm function
  • overheat protection
  • Model: NS-MC60SS9
