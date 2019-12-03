Open Offer in New Tab
Insignia 5-Cu. Ft. Chest Freezer
$115 $180
pickup at Best Buy

It's $65 off and the best price we could find. (For further comparison, Best Buy currently charges the same price for the 3.5-cubic foot version.) Buy Now at Best Buy

Tips
  • Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $69.99 shipping fee.
Features
  • available in White
  • counter-balanced hinge
  • removable wire storage basket
  • defrost drain
  • adjustable leveling legs
  • Model: NS-CZ50WH6
