eBay · 49 mins ago
Insignia 2.1 Bluetooth Speaker System
$25 $60
free shipping

Best Buy via eBay offers the Insignia 2.1-Channel Bluetooth Speaker System for an in-cart price of $24.99 with free shipping. That's $35 off list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now

Features
  • 30-watt RMS powered 8" subwoofer
  • two satellite speakers
  • Bluetooth and 3.5mm auxiliary input
  • Model: NS-PSB4721


  Published 49 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5

