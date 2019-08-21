Personalize your DealNews Experience
Today only, Best Buy via eBay offers the Insignia 11.4" Electric Induction Cooktop for $29.99 with free shipping. That's $50 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Today only, Lifestyle by Focus offers the Cuisinart Compact AirFryer for $87.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $70.39. With free shipping, that's $14 under our June mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $17.) Deal ends August 19. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Ninja Coffee Bar System for $99 with free shipping. That's $81 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Trustech US via Amazon offers the Air Choice Countertop Ice Maker for $159.98. Coupon code "50LOVEICE" drops that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's $48 under our mention from two weeks ago, $80 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the refurbished Ninja Coffee Bar 10-Cup Coffee System for $64.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $25, although we saw it for $10 less in our March mention. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
apluschoice via eBay offers this 20x20" Artificial Boxwood Wall Hedge Panel 12-Pack for $81.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $15.
Update: The price has dropped to $79.99. Buy Now
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the open-box Unlocked Motorola Moto G6 32GB Android Smartphone for $99.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $40 under the best price we could find for a sealed phone today. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Cloudfoam Refresh Mid Shoes in Scarlet/ Core Black for $34.99 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Today only, Best Buy via Google Express offers the Insignia USB Charger Wall Outlet for $9.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Insignia 23.6" 720p Flat LED Fire TV Edition HD Smart Television bundled with the third-generation Amazon Echo Dot for $99.99 with free shipping. That's a savings of $100 and the lowest price we could find, excluding the below mention. (For further comparison, we saw the TV alone for $90 in March.) Buy Now
Best Buy via Google Express offers the Insignia 40" 1080p Flat LED HD Television for $149.99 with free shipping. That's $50 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $20 less in February. Buy Now
