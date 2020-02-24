Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Igloo 33-lb. Large Capacity Portable Ice Cube Maker
$135 $170
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $11, outside of the seller below. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Amazon currently offers the same deal, also with free shipping.
Features
  • 3-quart water tank capacity
  • makes 24 cubes per cycle and up to 33 lbs. total in 24 hour period
  • small or large ice cube sizes
  • LED control panel
  • automatic shut-off after 16 hours of continuous use
  • removable ice basket
  • Model: ICEC33SB
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Small Appliances Walmart Igloo
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register
1 comment
sparky_in_the_midwest
The reviews indicate that this machine is no better than others in this price category: finicky and cube storage chamber is not refrigerated.
54 min ago