Walmart · 1 hr ago
Ice Genie Space Saving Ice Cube Maker
$7 $20
That's a low by $13 and the best price we've seen. (We saw it for $3 more in our August mention.) Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • BPA-free
  • Holds up to 120 ice cubes
  • Model: 250569
