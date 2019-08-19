New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Ice Genie Space Saving Ice Cube Maker
$10 $15
pickup at walmart

Walmart offers the Ice Genie Space Saving As Seen on TV Ice Cube Maker for $9.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now

Features
  • BPA-free
  • Holds up to 120 ice cubes
  • Model: 250569
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Home & Garden Walmart Private Label Brands
Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register
1 comment
truthbetrolled
Horrible reviews for this useless product. Thank you.
12 min ago