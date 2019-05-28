Walmart offers the Hyper Tough 3.5-amp Jig Saw for $13.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $3 under our September mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $14.) Buy Now
Features
  • right and left bevels up to 45 degrees
  • vacuum port
  • wood cutting blade
  • Model: JS55G1B