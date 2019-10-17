New
Walmart · 12 mins ago
Hyper Tough 25-foot 16/3 Outdoor Extension Cord
$4 $12
pickup at Walmart

That's the best deal we could find by $9. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
Features
  • 16-gauge thickness
  • 3-prong plug
  • one grounded outlet
  • in several colors (Orange pictured)
  • Model: 23237
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 12 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Extension Cords & Power Strips Walmart Hyper Tough
Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register