Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Hyper Tough 20" Rolling Tool Chest
$90 $200
free shipping

That's $110 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • ball-bearing drawer slides
  • chest w/ 3 drawers and flip-open top section
  • cabinet w/ 2 drawers and bulk storage area
  • swivel casters
  • measures 11.6" x 20" x 49.8"
  • Model: W20CMB5R
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Tool Storage & Organization Walmart Hyper Tough
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register