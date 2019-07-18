Walmart offers the Hyper Tough 18-volt Ni-Cad Cordless Drill for $18.73. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from last month, $11 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- LED work light
- 3/8" keyless chuck
- electric brake
- Model: AQ75023G
Walmart offers the Hyper Tough 2-amp Palm Sander for $9.97. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $4 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 13,000 orbits per minute
- uses standard 1/4 sheet paper
- over-mold housing
Today only, Home Depot takes up to 40% off a selection of power tools and accessories. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Lowe's offers the DeWalt 31-Piece FlexTorq Impact-Ready Screwdriving Bit Set for $9.98. Plus, MyLowe's members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's tied with our November mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
- each bit features a reflex core (allows 2" bits to flex up to 15° to reduce breakage)
Home Depot offers the Ridgid 18-volt Hybrid Fan for $49.97 with free shipping. That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Note that the battery, charger, and ac adaptor are sold separately
- designed for use with Ridgid 18V batteries or AC adaptor
- 240° head rotation
- over 10 hanging options
- variable speed dials
- Model: R860720B
Tooleader Direct via Amazon offers the Tacklife 20-volt Drain Auger for $99.97. Coupon code "SC6MNUHG" drops the price to $77.98. With free shipping, that's $22 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it $8 less in June. Buy Now
- 25-ft. replaceable flexible shaft
- suitable for 3/4" to 2" pipes
- variable speed control
- Model: HGDDC1A
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 79% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, and Perry Ellis. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Farberware 18-Piece Never Needs Sharpening Knife Block Set for $14.85. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the best price we could find by $19, although we saw it for a buck less in November. Buy Now
- Amazon matches this price.
- 6 4.5" steak knives
- a variety of other knives (for bread, boning, etc.)
- carving forks
- shears
- Model: 5102280
Walmart offers this Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack for $16.46. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Hyper Tough 116-Piece Home Repair Tool Set for $19.97. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $15, although it was $5 less in May. Buy Now
- hammer
- needle-nosed pliers
- screwdrivers
- tape measure
- wrenches
- Model: UJ5388TA
